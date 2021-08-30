Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Traeger (NYSE:COOK) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 26.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Traeger in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Traeger in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Traeger in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Traeger in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Traeger in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Traeger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Shares of COOK opened at $26.18 on Monday. Traeger has a 12 month low of $21.95 and a 12 month high of $32.59.

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

