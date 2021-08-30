TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0361 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

TransAlta has raised its dividend by 3.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. TransAlta has a payout ratio of 1,500.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect TransAlta to earn $0.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.5%.

Shares of TransAlta stock opened at $9.95 on Monday. TransAlta has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $11.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.77.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 12.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TAC shares. CIBC raised their target price on TransAlta from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on TransAlta from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on TransAlta from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.07.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TransAlta stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 860,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 436,031 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.32% of TransAlta worth $8,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

