Trillium Asset Management LLC Buys 1,044 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,003 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $24,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $46,939,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 184,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $22,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 78,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 100,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 510.7% during the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 129,137 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $15,255,000 after purchasing an additional 107,990 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $133.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,525,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,427,064. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.99. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $98.94 and a one year high of $135.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total value of $3,810,419.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,301,728.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,693 shares of company stock worth $7,720,010. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on MDT. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.91.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

