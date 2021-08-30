Trillium Asset Management LLC Buys 11,330 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 250,120 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 11,330 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $20,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 96.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in CVS Health by 792.6% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 53.1% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 614 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.60. 5,466,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,519,269. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.67.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $232,686.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,048 shares in the company, valued at $5,107,886.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $5,809,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,378 shares in the company, valued at $18,092,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,927 shares of company stock worth $9,297,799 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

