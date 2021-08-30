Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $19.86 Million Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $19,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 6,850.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.25.

In other news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,496.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Francis Wlodarczyk sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.52, for a total transaction of $909,568.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,278 shares of company stock worth $7,095,174 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROK traded up $3.14 on Monday, hitting $324.80. The stock had a trading volume of 401,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,429. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.57 and a 52-week high of $326.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $300.82.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

