Trillium Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 120,447 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. SVB Financial Group accounts for approximately 1.8% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $66,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 10.6% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $2,328,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 169.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,339,000 after acquiring an additional 16,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 4,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.13, for a total value of $2,235,205.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,680 shares in the company, valued at $11,521,448.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 16,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.57, for a total transaction of $9,491,663.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $852,500 and sold 27,589 shares valued at $16,054,854. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SIVB traded down $14.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $560.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,418. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $221.55 and a 1 year high of $608.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $564.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 31.23 earnings per share for the current year.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $559.09 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $621.74.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

