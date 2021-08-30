Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Acquired by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,382 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TCOM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the third quarter worth about $561,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 72.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 91,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 38,590 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 129.1% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 20.4% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 725,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,754,000 after buying an additional 122,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 12.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. 59.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TCOM opened at $28.43 on Monday. Trip.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $23.61 and a twelve month high of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.54.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TCOM shares. Morgan Stanley raised Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.07.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

