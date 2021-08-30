tru Independence LLC Has $4.10 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

tru Independence LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 35.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,913 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 16,497 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 585.7% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its stake in shares of Apple by 135.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 60.0% in the second quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.74.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $148.60 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.10 and a 1-year high of $151.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.