TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman Sells 12,600 Shares

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total value of $1,331,694.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,649,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,732,915.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ TTEC opened at $107.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.29 and a 12 month high of $113.15.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.41. TTEC had a return on equity of 40.58% and a net margin of 7.58%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTEC. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of TTEC in the first quarter worth about $49,316,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TTEC by 891.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 365,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,674,000 after acquiring an additional 328,581 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTEC in the second quarter worth about $33,698,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of TTEC in the second quarter worth about $20,460,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TTEC by 69.2% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 376,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,804,000 after acquiring an additional 153,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.60.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

