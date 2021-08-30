Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) Short Interest Update

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the July 29th total of 3,540,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 778,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

NYSE:TRQ opened at $15.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.17. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1-year low of $7.49 and a 1-year high of $21.89.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.13). Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 41.09% and a return on equity of 7.26%.

TRQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Macquarie cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 255.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 134,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 96,536 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 8.3% in the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 8,860,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,565,000 after purchasing an additional 677,825 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $818,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 424.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 72,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 58,894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.48% of the company’s stock.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

