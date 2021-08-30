Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Truefg LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $3.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $307.54. 31,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,079. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $214.85 and a 52 week high of $304.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.05.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

