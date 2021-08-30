Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Grows Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,097 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth about $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 65.8% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. New Street Research raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Argus lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.12.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.24. The stock had a trading volume of 628,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,995,527. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $194.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.22. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.41%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

