Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 175.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,201 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,795 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,961 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist upped their price objective on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, increased their price target on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.91.

In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $1,536,451.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,911,046.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total transaction of $3,810,419.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,301,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 58,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,720,010 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $134.11. 130,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,432,526. The company has a market capitalization of $180.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.99. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $98.94 and a 12-month high of $135.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.