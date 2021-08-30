Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,955 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UBER. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,324,065 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,053,341,000 after acquiring an additional 9,134,360 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $421,672,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Uber Technologies by 5.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,831,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,022,589,000 after buying an additional 6,824,475 shares during the period. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $367,942,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 15.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 46,722,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,546,843,000 after buying an additional 6,204,252 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $40.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.55 and a 1-year high of $64.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.58 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.75.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.02) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on UBER. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.23.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

