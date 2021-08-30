UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Stock Holdings Decreased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 311,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,382 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in UDR were worth $15,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of UDR by 422.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 727.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 1,136.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,597. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $2,998,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,726 shares in the company, valued at $56,663,625.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,000 shares of company stock worth $9,742,950 in the last 90 days. 3.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on UDR. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

NYSE UDR opened at $52.81 on Monday. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $56.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The company has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,056.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.76.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 1.40%. As a group, analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.08%.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

