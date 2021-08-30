United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) is Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s Largest Position

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 755,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 193,902 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up about 5.5% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $144,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 25.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 41,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after buying an additional 8,438 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.0% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 83,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,166,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 34.5% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS traded up $2.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $195.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,422,285. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $170.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.63 and a twelve month high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UPS. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.75.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.