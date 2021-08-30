UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,117 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 4.5% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $42,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.2% during the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total value of $2,484,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $0.76 on Monday, hitting $419.52. The stock had a trading volume of 22,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,981,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $412.69. The company has a market capitalization of $395.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $289.64 and a one year high of $431.36.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.74.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.