Unitronix Co. (OTCMKTS:UTRX) Short Interest Update

Unitronix Co. (OTCMKTS:UTRX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the July 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Unitronix stock opened at $0.26 on Monday. Unitronix has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.21.

Unitronix Company Profile

Unitronix Corp. engages in the development and marketing of mineral potential assessment software tool for the mineral exploration and mining industries. It sells product under the Geo-Sleuth brand. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Greenville, SC.

