Unitronix Co. (OTCMKTS:UTRX) Short Interest Update

Unitronix Co. (OTCMKTS:UTRX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the July 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Unitronix stock opened at $0.26 on Monday. Unitronix has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.21.
Unitronix Company Profile
