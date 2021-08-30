Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Short Interest Update

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the July 29th total of 2,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 639,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.92.

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $50,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 161.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 29.8% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 558 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

UHS traded down $0.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $156.02. The company had a trading volume of 401,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,469. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.32. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $99.47 and a 52 week high of $165.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to purchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.19%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

