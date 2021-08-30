Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Short Interest Down 30.5% in August

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 339,300 shares, a decline of 30.5% from the July 29th total of 488,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Urban One from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

In other news, Director Brian W. Mcneill sold 5,000 shares of Urban One stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total transaction of $32,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Eric Semler bought 39,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $194,313.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $974,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 723,095 shares of company stock worth $3,373,002 and have sold 31,805 shares worth $165,941. 31.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Urban One in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Urban One during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Urban One during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Urban One during the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban One during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Urban One stock opened at $7.41 on Monday. Urban One has a 52-week low of $3.23 and a 52-week high of $24.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.59. The company has a market cap of $380.23 million, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

About Urban One

Urban One, Inc is a multi-media company, which engages in the radio broadcasting operation that targets African-American and urban listeners. It operates through the following segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes all the broadcasting related operations.

