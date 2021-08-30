US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 301,986 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 64,968 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.11% of Electronic Arts worth $43,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,793,414 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,220,914,000 after buying an additional 799,918 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,124,256 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $691,992,000 after acquiring an additional 138,304 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,332,821 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $451,164,000 after acquiring an additional 211,967 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,621,393 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $354,858,000 after acquiring an additional 73,589 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,399,789 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $324,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,941 shares during the period. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $142.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a PE ratio of 61.61 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.33. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.15 and a 52-week high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total value of $1,407,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $112,192.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,149,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,630 shares of company stock worth $7,483,520. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

