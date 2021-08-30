US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,727 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,704 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cigna were worth $30,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cigna in the first quarter worth $74,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,318.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,548.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CI. Raymond James lowered their price target on Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Cigna from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stephens lowered their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.16.

CI opened at $210.68 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $225.48. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $158.84 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.90.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.68%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

