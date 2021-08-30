US Bancorp DE Lowers Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 572,082 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 19,375 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $30,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 148.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 335,135 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $17,631,000 after purchasing an additional 200,050 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 298,937 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $15,534,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 42.1% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 155,758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after buying an additional 46,151 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.8% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,591 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 23.1% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Shares of WBA opened at $48.48 on Monday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.30%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

