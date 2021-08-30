US Bancorp DE Reduces Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,026 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Danaher were worth $57,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of Danaher by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 5.4% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Danaher by 3.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,676 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 10.0% in the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,629,977. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958 over the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.93.

NYSE DHR opened at $319.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $227.81 billion, a PE ratio of 42.49, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $192.51 and a 1 year high of $323.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

