US Bancorp DE Sells 1,543 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 127,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $50,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 7,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 319,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $413.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $401.87. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $295.04 and a 52 week high of $414.33.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

