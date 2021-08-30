US Bancorp DE Sells 55,763 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 55,763 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $40,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. increased its position in PPG Industries by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in PPG Industries by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in PPG Industries by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $195.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.08.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $161.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.95 and a twelve month high of $182.97. The company has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.40%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

