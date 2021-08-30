US Bancorp DE Sells 9,985 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 431,823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,985 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $29,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Amphenol by 67.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $2,904,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,852. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Luc Walter sold 82,400 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total transaction of $6,063,816.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 235,400 shares of company stock worth $17,334,220. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

APH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.61.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $76.75 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.17. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $50.85 and a twelve month high of $77.00.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%. On average, analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

