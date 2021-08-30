Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) Director Barbara A. Payne Sells 999 Shares

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) Director Barbara A. Payne sold 999 shares of Utah Medical Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $87,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:UTMD traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.81. The stock had a trading volume of 5,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,927. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.80 million, a PE ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.60. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.22 and a 52 week high of $95.64.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.60 million for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 12.38%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,663 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 281,630 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,950,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 63,807 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,426,000 after buying an additional 8,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Utah Medical Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

About Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing, developing, and marketing of disposable and reusable medical devices. It focuses on the healthcare of women and babies. Its products are used for blood pressure monitoring and blood collection, electrosurgery, gynecology, neonatal critical care, perinatology, and urology.

