Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $314.42.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

In related news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.93, for a total value of $321,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,558.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.94, for a total transaction of $474,366.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,853,514.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,497 shares of company stock worth $32,322,138. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 387.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTN stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $303.11. The company had a trading volume of 229,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,401. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Vail Resorts has a 12-month low of $208.46 and a 12-month high of $338.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $309.13. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.26 and a beta of 1.30.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.05. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $889.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.82 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

