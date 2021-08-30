Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires 4,266 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $4,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 49,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 296.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 186,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000.

NYSEARCA CWI remained flat at $$29.99 during trading hours on Monday. 102,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,759. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $23.37 and a 1-year high of $30.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.93.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

