Valmark Advisers Inc. Buys 49,439 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 309.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,439 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VCSH. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000.

VCSH traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $82.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,833,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,028,705. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $82.11 and a fifty-two week high of $83.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.67.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.108 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%.

