Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $101.02 Million Position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,219,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,671 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $101,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMLC. Western Asset Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,426,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 2,402,441.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 985,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,221,000 after purchasing an additional 985,001 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,344,000. NinePointTwo Capital lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 333.4% during the 2nd quarter. NinePointTwo Capital now owns 739,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,213,000 after purchasing an additional 569,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,219,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EMLC traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.01. 1,987,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,004,913. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $30.32 and a 52 week high of $33.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.97.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

