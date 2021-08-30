Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,323 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $5,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sonata Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,128,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,620,000 after acquiring an additional 156,695 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 8,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $705,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.08. The stock had a trading volume of 31,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,868. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $36.62 and a one year high of $79.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.82.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

