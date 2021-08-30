Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,991,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,806 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 10.4% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned about 0.55% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $566,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 134.3% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 251,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,951,000 after purchasing an additional 144,076 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,808,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,686,000 after purchasing an additional 130,709 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 588,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,723 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 409,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,412,000 after purchasing an additional 9,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 269.4% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 16,698 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.46. The stock had a trading volume of 5,764,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,451,968. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.85. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.13 and a 12 month high of $53.43.

