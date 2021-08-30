Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Holdings Lowered by Fagan Associates Inc.

Fagan Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jordan Park Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,275,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,032,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,517 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,976,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,322 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,794,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,845,000 after purchasing an additional 345,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,448,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,226,000 after purchasing an additional 50,610 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VGIT stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.31. 7,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,093. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $67.09 and a 1-year high of $70.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.17.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.