Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Bought by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VV. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 45.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $78,000.

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $210.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.74. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $149.63 and a twelve month high of $211.03.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

