Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Sets New 1-Year High at $248.54

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $248.54 and last traded at $247.99, with a volume of 2045 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $245.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $239.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

