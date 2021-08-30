Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VBR. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000.

NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $1.28 on Monday, hitting $174.38. The stock had a trading volume of 297,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,896. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.44. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $106.13 and a 1-year high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

