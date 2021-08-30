Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 85.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,323 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000.

Shares of VOO traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $415.76. 2,766,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,913,957. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $295.04 and a 52 week high of $416.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $401.87.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

