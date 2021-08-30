Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) VP Sells $120,555.00 in Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) VP Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $120,555.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeff Fairman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 26th, Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $107,825.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $115,757.50.

On Monday, June 7th, Jeff Fairman sold 9,500 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $213,750.00.

PCVX traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $26.50. The company had a trading volume of 139,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,499. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 0.48. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $58.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.15.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Vaxcyte in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 434.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 32.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 13.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vaxcyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

