Venture Visionary Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Paracle Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 15,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VTWO opened at $91.40 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $57.35 and a 12 month high of $94.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%.

