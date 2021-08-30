Venture Visionary Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ADS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.50.

Shares of ADS opened at $97.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.79. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $39.77 and a 12 month high of $128.16.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $2.25. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 55.02% and a net margin of 16.56%. Equities analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 17.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 9.27%.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

