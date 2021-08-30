Venture Visionary Partners LLC Grows Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 409 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.38.

In other V.F. news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at $298,790.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $1,070,002.44. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VFC stock opened at $76.63 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.42. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $65.05 and a 12-month high of $90.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.62%.

V.F. Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.