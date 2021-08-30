Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 1,855 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 83.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Dominion Energy by 569.1% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $78.19 on Monday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $86.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.11. The stock has a market cap of $63.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank raised Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.30.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

