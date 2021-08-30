Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 9,390 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,303 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 9,390 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,973,095,000 after acquiring an additional 404,120 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Tesla by 2.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,262,415 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,518,715,000 after acquiring an additional 167,974 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 39.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,864,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,297 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 8.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,992,305,000 after acquiring an additional 343,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Tesla by 3.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,607,130 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,409,310,000 after acquiring an additional 134,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. DZ Bank upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 price objective (up from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $585.89.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total value of $1,065,753.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,705,154.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total value of $22,112,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,650,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 55,175 shares of company stock worth $38,151,862 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $711.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $677.43. The company has a market capitalization of $704.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $329.88 and a 12-month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

