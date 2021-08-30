Venture Visionary Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC cut its stake in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Financial Group were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CASH. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 68.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $87,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 28.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 126.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

CASH opened at $49.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.70. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $54.65.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 25.19%. Analysts expect that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.23%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CASH. Zacks Investment Research raised Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

