Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Short Interest Update

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 620,600 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the July 29th total of 451,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 722,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

VRNOF stock opened at $11.45 on Monday. Verano has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.61.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRNOF. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Verano to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital began coverage on Verano in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on Verano in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verano in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company produces and sells a suite of cannabis products under the portfolio of consumer brands, including Encore, Avexia, MÃV, and Verano. It designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under the Zen Leaf and MÃV retail brands that delivers a cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult-use markets.

