Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.250-$7.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.500. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

VRTV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritiv from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Veritiv from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

VRTV opened at $89.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.37. Veritiv has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $91.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 2.18.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.81. Veritiv had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 1.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veritiv will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Veritiv stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,270 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.64% of Veritiv worth $5,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

