Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Receives $266.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $266.25.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 13th.

VRTX traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $200.26. 24,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,090,150. The stock has a market cap of $51.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $185.32 and a 12-month high of $283.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $197.84.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 29.73%. Analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani acquired 10,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $195.65 per share, with a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,511 shares in the company, valued at $13,599,827.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,955.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,561 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 454,549 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,419,000 after buying an additional 18,974 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,545 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

