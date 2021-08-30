Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 172.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 71,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRT stock opened at $28.29 on Monday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $28.52. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 71.45%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VRT shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.56.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

